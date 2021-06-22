President Sarkissian talks to Robert Kocharyan and Artur Vanetsyan

President Armen Sarkissian held phone conversations with the leader of Armenia Alliance Robert Kocharyan and leader of “I have the Honor” Alliance Artur Vanetsyan.

The President congratulated the leaders of the two blocs that overcame the threshold to be represented in the National Assembly and wished them success in their activity for the benefit of the Republic of Armenia.

According to preliminary results announced by the Central Electoral Commission, the Civil Contact received 53.92% of the vote, the Armenia Alliance came second with 21,04 %, I Have the Honor Alliance is third with 5.23 % of the vote.