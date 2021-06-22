Negotiations under way on deployment of Russian peacekeepers on border areas of Gegharkunik, Army chief says

Negotiations are under way to deploy Russian peacekeepers on the border areas of Gegharkunik, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Artak Davtyan told reporters today.

“The process is under way. We will inform when there is a final decision,” he said.

“The final decision does not depend on our desire only, other sides are also participating. We will provide additional information about implementation and other technical issues,” the army chief said.

“We have nothing to ask Azerbaijan in our territory. Negotiations are being carried out with the Russian side, because there are some issues. Our goal is to ensure that the Azerbaijani troops withdraw from our territory,” Davtyan said.

“We are not going to make any territorial concessions. We hope to solve the issue through negotiations. If no agreement is reached, relevant decisions will be made,” he added.