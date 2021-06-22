Matenadaran hosts second Congress of French language teachers in Armenia

The second Congress of French teachers in Armenia organized by the Embassy of France in Armenia and the Association of French teachers in Armenia kicked off at Matenadaran today in the presence of Ambassador of France in Armenia, Mr. Jonathan Lacôte and the Deputy Minister of Education, Ms. Zhanna Andreasyan.

About a hundred French teachers from Armenian schools and universities, from private centers and associative centers, came together at the initiative of the Embassy to discuss the challenges and opportunities present in the field.

The Ambassador thanked the Director of Matenadaran, Mr. Vahan Ter-Ghondyan, for hosting the congress in this symbolic place of “writing and memory.”

Ambassador Lacôte welcomed the cooperation between the Embassy and the Ministry of Education, noting that education plays an important role in the bilateral relations between France and Armenia.

Jonathan Lacôte recalled that the Embassy is working to create a French cultural center in Armenia – a French Institute, which would be hosted within the future Aznavour Center. The Ambassador hailed the success of the French Lycée Anatole France and the French University in Armenia, which, he said, are steadily developing.

Welcoming the participants, the Deputy Minister of Education, Ms. Zhanna Andreasyan, presented the new curricula and standards for language teaching in Armenia, and stressing that her Ministry attached particular importance to the quality of teaching of foreign languages.