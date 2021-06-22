Iran congratulates Armenia on successful snap election

Iran’s Foreign Ministry congratulated Armenia on holding the snap parliamentary election successfully, hoping for the expansion of friendly relations between the two neighbors, Tasnim news agency reports.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh congratulated the Armenian people and election winners on the successful snap parliamentary polls.

He also wished the election winners success in their efforts to ensure Armenia’s development, establish domestic stability and strengthen peace in the region.

Highlighting the significance that Iran attaches to neighboring states in its foreign policy, Khatibzadeh said the promotion of relations with Yerevan is important to Tehran.

The spokesman expressed hope that the formation of a new parliament and government in Armenia would result in the expansion of friendly ties between the two neighboring countries.

Armenian acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s party has won 53.9 percent of the vote in snap parliamentary polls called in an effort to defuse the post-war political crisis in the country.

An alliance led by ex-leader Robert Kocharyan, came second with 21 percent of the vote.