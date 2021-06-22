France welcomes the snap parliamentary elections, reaffirms commitment to support to Armenia

France has welcomed the holding of legislative elections in Armenia on June 20.

“France takes note of the preliminary conclusions of the election observation mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Office (ODIHR) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on the satisfactory unfolding of this election,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“France hopes these elections will enable Armenia to meet the many challenges it is facing. It reaffirms its determination to support Armenia as it seeks to do so, along with its unwavering commitment to Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to strengthening its democratic institutions.” the statement reads.

According to Central Electoral Commission of Armenia, the Civil Contract party led by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has taken a significant lead with 53.9% of the vote.