EU Ministers to visit Armenia

In the framework of the regional visit, Bogdan Aurescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Alexander Schallenberg, Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, as well as Michael Siebert, Managing Director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, Regional Cooperation and OSCE at the EEAS, and Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia will arrive in Armenia on 25 June.

The visit is mandated by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and aims to reaffirm EU’s readiness to foster the establishment of stability in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.