Assemblymember Vince Fong joins California Armenian Legislative Caucus

Assemblymember Vince Fong has become the latest state lawmaker to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus, Asbarez reports.



“It is with great pride that I join my colleagues as a member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus. The Armenian American community is deeply ingrained in the fabric of the Central Valley, and I am humbled to stand with our Armenian neighbors, who even in the wake of on-going persecution and genocide, enrich our communities with their vibrant culture, industries, history, and service. I look forward to working with the Caucus to amplify the voices of the people of Armenia and Artsakh as they continue to pursue truth and prosperity in California.” Assemblyman Vince Fong, a Republican representing Kern County.





The Armenian Caucus already includes Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins, Senate Majority Leader Bob Herzberg, Senate Minority Leader Scott Wilk and senators Bob Archuleta, Andreas Borgeas, Brian Dahle, María Elena Durazo, Anthony Portantino. The caucus also includes Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes, Assembly Speaker pro Tempore Kevin Mullin, Assemblymembers Lisa Calderon, Laura Friedman, Jesse Gabriel, Mike Gipson, Chris Holden, Tom Lackey, Adrin Nazarian, Luz Rivas, Blanca Rubio and Suzette Valladares.



The California Armenian Legislative Caucus serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California. The Caucus encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, governmental, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Caucus strives to ensure that California Armenian American’s voices are heard.