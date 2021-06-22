Armenia’s President speaks at Qatar Economic Forum

President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian underlined his country’s keenness on technology and building the economy. He noted that his country is looking toward the future and must pay attention to technology.

Speaking at the opening session of the virtual Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg, Sarkissian said that Armenia is embarking on internal reforms to promote development and ensure a prosperous future for the Armenian people.

He stated that Armenia is looking forward to building its economy and overcoming the current challenges through focusing on technology, artificial intelligence, developing national capabilities, and opening doors for Armenian talents at home and abroad.

The Armenian president discussed the early legislative elections, expressing the hope that the elections will be a key to peace, stability and development, and a starting point for the Fourth Republic.