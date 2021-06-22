Armenian Church welcomes Pashinyan’s invitation for dialogue

The Armenian Church has welcomed acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s invitation for dialogue.

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has hailed the importance of Pashinyan’s call for solidarity, unity, consolidation of the national potential for the establishment of a safe, prosperous and progressive life in the homeland, as well as the need to put an end to swearing and hate speech in the political field.

“The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin expects that the newly formed government will take practical, consistent steps to implement their own offer of cooperation with the Church and build public solidarity,” the Church said in a statement.

“Aware of its important mission especially in times of crisis, the clergy must continue to do everything so that our people can overcome the difficulties and challenges of their lives,” the Mother See said.