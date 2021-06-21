Kremlin comments on Armenian parliamentary election

The Kremlin wants the people’s choice in the parliamentary elections in Armenia to help the country embark on the path of sustainable development and cope with difficulties, Russian President’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Commenting on Moscow evaluates the results of the elections in Armenia and what is its attitude towards interaction with Yerevan. Peskov assured that the Kremlin is closely monitoring the information that comes from Armenia.

“Of course, we wish that this choice of the Armenian people would help to cope with the difficulties that the country is currently experiencing and to embark on the path of sustainable development, including through implementation of the trilateral agreements that were reached and signed with direct involvement of the President of Russia [Vladimir Putin]” the Kremlin spokesman said.”

We see that acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s party won a convincing victory. We congratulate the Armenian people on their choice,” Peskov noted, adding that Armenia is Russia’s closest ally and partner.