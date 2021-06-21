Home | All news | Politics | Nikol Pashinyan pays tribute to victims of Artsakh Wars PoliticsTopVideo Nikol Pashinyan pays tribute to victims of Artsakh Wars Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 21, 2021, 12:48 Less than a minute Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon today. He laid flowers and paid tribute to the victims of Artsakh Wars. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 21, 2021, 12:48 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print