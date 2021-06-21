PoliticsTopVideo

Nikol Pashinyan pays tribute to victims of Artsakh Wars

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon today.

He laid flowers and paid tribute to the victims of Artsakh Wars.

