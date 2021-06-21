Georgian PM congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on election win

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili has congratulated Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on election win.

“I extend warmest congratulations to Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan on handling successful elections and victory of Civil Contract Party according to the preliminary results. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with new Armenian Government,” Gharibashvili said.

I extend warmest congratulations to 🇦🇲 PM @NikolPashinyan on handling succesful elections & victory of #CivilContractParty according to the preliminary results. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with new 🇦🇲 Government. — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) June 21, 2021

According to preliminary results announced by the Central Electoral Commission, the Civil Contact has received 53.92 % of the vote, the Armenia Alliance comes second with 21,04 %, I Have the Honor Alliance is third with 5.23 % of the vote.

Prosperous Armenia Party and Republic Party have received 3.96 % and 3.04 % of the votes, respectively.

According to the Central Electoral Commission, 49.4% of voters (or 1,281,174 citizens) cast their ballot in the snap parliamentary elections.

A total of 2,593,572 citizens were eligible to vote in the election.