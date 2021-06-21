Civil Contract leading with 58.96%: Results from 543 polling stations processed

The Civil Contract Party is leading as results from 543 polling stations have poured in.

According to preliminary results, the Civil Contact has received 58.96% of the vote, the Armenia Alliance comes second with 18.32%, “I Have the Honor” Alliance is third with 5.52% of the vote.

According to the Central Electoral Commission, 49.4% of voters (or 1,281,174 citizens) cast their ballot in the snap parliamentary elections.

Below are the preliminary results from 168 polling stations: