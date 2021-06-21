Civil Contract – 53.92 %, Armenia Alliance – 21,04 %: Data from all polling stations processed

The voting results from all 2008 polling stations have been summed up.

According to preliminary results, the Civil Contact has received 53.92 % of the vote, the Armenia Alliance comes second with 21,04 %, I Have the Honor Alliance is third with 5.23 % of the vote.

Prosperous Armenia Party and Republic Party have received 3.96 % and 3.04 % of the votes, respectively.

A total of 2,008 polling stations were organized across 38 electoral districts.

According to the Central Electoral Commission, 49.4% of voters (or 1,281,174 citizens) cast their ballot in the snap parliamentary elections.