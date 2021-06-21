Armenia vote: Data from over 50% of polling stations processed

The Civil Contract Party is leading as results from 1.060 polling stations have poured in. A total of 2,008 polling stations were organized i 38 electoral districts.
According to preliminary results, the Civil Contact has received 58% of the vote, the Armenia Alliance comes second with 18.74%, “I Have the Honor” Alliance is third with 5.37% of the vote.
According to the Central Electoral Commission, 49.4% of voters (or 1,281,174 citizens) cast their ballot in the snap parliamentary elections.
Below are the preliminary results from 168 polling stations:
- Fair Armenia Party – 0.30%
- Armenian National Congress Party – 1.17%
- Civil Contract Party – 58%
- Zartonk National Christian Party – 0.33%
- Liberty Party – 0.12%
- I Have the Honor Alliance – 5.37%
- United Homeland Party – 0.07%
- Pan-Armenian National Statehood Party – 0.06%
- Bright Armenia Party – 1.07%
- Our Home is Armenia Party – 0.82%
- Republic Party – 2.74%
- Hayots Hayrenik Party – 0.81%
- Free Motherland Alliance – 0.26%
- Prosperous Armenia Party – 4.60%
- Democratic Party of Armenia – 0.38%
- 5165 National Conservative Movement Party – 0.93%
- Citizen’s Decision Social-Democratic Party – 0.20%
- Shirinyan-Babajanyan Democrats Union – 1.20%
- National Agenda Party – 0.05%
- Verelk Party – 0.08%
- Liberal Party – 1.03%
- European Party of Armenia – 0.23%
- Armenia Alliance – 18.74%
- National Democratic Axis Pan-Armenian Party – 1.17%
- Sovereign Armenia Party – 0.24%