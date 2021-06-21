Armenia vote: Data from over 50% of polling stations processed

The Civil Contract Party is leading as results from 1.060 polling stations have poured in. A total of 2,008 polling stations were organized i 38 electoral districts.

According to preliminary results, the Civil Contact has received 58% of the vote, the Armenia Alliance comes second with 18.74%, “I Have the Honor” Alliance is third with 5.37% of the vote.

According to the Central Electoral Commission, 49.4% of voters (or 1,281,174 citizens) cast their ballot in the snap parliamentary elections.

Below are the preliminary results from 168 polling stations: