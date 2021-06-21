PoliticsTop

Armenia vote: Data from over 50% of polling stations processed

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 21, 2021, 03:56
The Civil Contract Party is leading as results from 1.060 polling stations have poured in. A total of 2,008 polling stations were organized i 38 electoral districts.

According to preliminary results, the Civil Contact has received 58% of the vote, the Armenia Alliance comes second with 18.74%, “I Have the Honor” Alliance is third with 5.37% of the vote.

According to the Central Electoral Commission, 49.4% of voters (or 1,281,174 citizens) cast their ballot in the snap parliamentary elections.

Below are the preliminary results from 168 polling stations:

  • Fair Armenia Party – 0.30%
  • Armenian National Congress Party – 1.17%
  • Civil Contract Party – 58%
  • Zartonk National Christian Party – 0.33%
  • Liberty Party – 0.12%
  • I Have the Honor Alliance – 5.37%
  • United Homeland Party – 0.07%
  • Pan-Armenian National Statehood Party – 0.06%
  • Bright Armenia Party – 1.07%
  • Our Home is Armenia Party – 0.82%
  • Republic Party – 2.74%
  • Hayots Hayrenik Party – 0.81%
  • Free Motherland Alliance – 0.26%
  • Prosperous Armenia Party – 4.60%
  • Democratic Party of Armenia – 0.38%
  • 5165 National Conservative Movement Party – 0.93%
  • Citizen’s Decision Social-Democratic Party – 0.20%
  • Shirinyan-Babajanyan Democrats Union – 1.20%
  • National Agenda Party – 0.05%
  • Verelk Party – 0.08%
  • Liberal Party – 1.03%
  • European Party of Armenia – 0.23%
  • Armenia Alliance – 18.74%
  • National Democratic Axis Pan-Armenian Party – 1.17%
  • Sovereign Armenia Party – 0.24%

