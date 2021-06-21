Armenia vote: CEC presents results from 168 polling stations

The Civil Contract Party is leading as results from 168 polling stations have poured in.
According to preliminary results, the Civil Contact has received 61.7% of the vote, the Armenia Alliance comes second with 17.66%, Prosperous Armenia Party is third with 5.32% of the vote.
According to the Central Electoral Commission, 49.4% of voters (or 1,281,174 citizens) cast their ballot in the snap parliamentary elections.
Below are the preliminary results from 168 polling stations:
- Fair Armenia Party – 0.35%
- Armenian National Congress Party – 0.72%
- Civil Contract Party – 61.7%
- Zartonk National Christian Party – 0.33%
- Liberty Party – 0.08%
- I Have the Honor Alliance – 5.26%
- United Homeland Party – 0.07%
- Pan-Armenian National Statehood Party – 0.11
- Bright Armenia Party – 1.24%
- Our Home is Armenia Party – 0.54%
- Republic Party – 2%
- Hayots Hayrenik Party – 0.5%
- Free Motherland Alliance – 0.24%
- Prosperous Armenia Party – 5.32%
- Democratic Party of Armenia – 0.35%
- 5165 National Conservative Movement Party – 0.51%
- Citizen’s Decision Social-Democratic Party –0.14%
- Shirinyan-Babajanyan Democrats Union – 0.68%
- National Agenda Party – 0.03%
- Verelk Party – 0.04%
- Liberal Party – 0.72%
- European Party of Armenia – 0.22%
- Armenia Alliance – 17.66%
- National Democratic Axis Pan-Armenian Party – 0.78%
- Sovereign Armenia Party – 0.42%