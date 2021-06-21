PoliticsTop

Armenia vote: CEC presents results from 168 polling stations

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 21, 2021, 00:15
1 minute read

The Civil Contract Party is leading as results from 168 polling stations have poured in.

According to preliminary results, the Civil Contact has received 61.7% of the vote, the Armenia Alliance comes second with 17.66%, Prosperous Armenia Party is third with 5.32% of the vote.

According to the Central Electoral Commission, 49.4% of voters (or 1,281,174 citizens) cast their ballot in the snap parliamentary elections.

Below are the preliminary results from 168 polling stations:

  • Fair Armenia Party – 0.35%
  • Armenian National Congress Party – 0.72%
  • Civil Contract Party – 61.7%
  • Zartonk National Christian Party – 0.33%
  • Liberty Party – 0.08%
  • I Have the Honor Alliance – 5.26%
  • United Homeland Party – 0.07%
  • Pan-Armenian National Statehood Party – 0.11
  • Bright Armenia Party – 1.24%
  • Our Home is Armenia Party – 0.54%
  • Republic Party – 2%
  • Hayots Hayrenik Party – 0.5%
  • Free Motherland Alliance – 0.24%
  • Prosperous Armenia Party – 5.32%
  • Democratic Party of Armenia – 0.35%
  • 5165 National Conservative Movement Party – 0.51%
  • Citizen’s Decision Social-Democratic Party –0.14%
  • Shirinyan-Babajanyan Democrats Union – 0.68%
  • National Agenda Party – 0.03%
  • Verelk Party – 0.04%
  • Liberal Party – 0.72%
  • European Party of Armenia – 0.22%
  • Armenia Alliance – 17.66%
  • National Democratic Axis Pan-Armenian Party – 0.78%
  • Sovereign Armenia Party – 0.42%
Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 21, 2021, 00:15
1 minute read
Show More
Back to top button