Armenia vote: CEC presents results from 168 polling stations

The Civil Contract Party is leading as results from 168 polling stations have poured in.

According to preliminary results, the Civil Contact has received 61.7% of the vote, the Armenia Alliance comes second with 17.66%, Prosperous Armenia Party is third with 5.32% of the vote.

According to the Central Electoral Commission, 49.4% of voters (or 1,281,174 citizens) cast their ballot in the snap parliamentary elections.

Below are the preliminary results from 168 polling stations: