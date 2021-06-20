PoliticsTop

Voting for the future of the country and people – Nikol Pashinyan

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 20, 2021, 11:22
Less than a minute

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan cast his vote in the snap parliamentary elections.

“Voting for the future of the state and the people, for the development of Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 20, 2021, 11:22
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button