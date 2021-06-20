Voter turnout at 26.82% as of 2 pm

The Central Electoral Commission says 26.82% of voters (or 695,626 citizens) cast their ballot in the snap parliamentary elections as of 2pm.

The voter turnout in Yerevan and the regions is as follows:

Yerevan – 251,504 citizens or 29.28%

Aragatsotn – 28,987 citizens or 24.68%

Ararat – 58,767 citizens or 26.31%

Lori – 61,081 citizens or 26.15%

Kotayk – 66, 645 citizens or 27.54%

Shirak – 46,969 citizens or 21.15%

Syunik – 36,619 citizens or 33.37%

Vayots Dzor – 13,568 citizens or 29.1%

Tavush – 32,682 citizens or 29.79%

Armavir – 51, 536 citizens or 21.85%

Gegharkunik – 46, 268 citizens or 24.41%

A total of 2,593,572 citizens are eligible to vote in the election.

The voting started at 8 am today and will continue through 8 pm.

Twenty-five forces – 21 parties and 4 blocs are competing for seats in the National Assembly.

Nineteen local and eight international organizations observe the elections.

The preliminary results will be announced on June 21, at 8 pm.