Shots fired at Arman Babajanyan's car

Siranush Ghazanchyan
June 20, 2021, 12:15

The windshield was damaged as shots were fired at Arman Babajanyan's car. Babajanyan, who leads the Babajanyan-Shirinyan Alliance in the snap parliamentary elections, shared photos on Facebook.