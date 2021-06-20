SocietyTop

Shots fired at Arman Babajanyan’s car

The windshield was damaged as shots were fired at Arman Babajanyan’s car.

Babajanyan, who leads the Babajanyan-Shirinyan Alliance in the snap parliamentary elections, shared photos on Facebook.

