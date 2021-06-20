SocietyTop

Shots fired at a polling station in Masis

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 20, 2021, 11:05
Shots were reported at polling station #11/11 in the city of Masis shortly after the voting started in the snap parliamentary election.

The Police were alerted about the incident at 8:30.

An operative group of the Masis Police Department arrived at the scene.

It was established that representatives of the Prosperous Armenia Party and Verelk Party were engaged in a row outside the polling station. Eventually, shots were fired from a gas pistol.

The gun has been confiscated, the circumstances have been clarified.

An investigation into the incident is under way.

