Shots fired at a polling station in Masis

Shots were reported at polling station #11/11 in the city of Masis shortly after the voting started in the snap parliamentary election.

The Police were alerted about the incident at 8:30.

An operative group of the Masis Police Department arrived at the scene.

It was established that representatives of the Prosperous Armenia Party and Verelk Party were engaged in a row outside the polling station. Eventually, shots were fired from a gas pistol.

The gun has been confiscated, the circumstances have been clarified.

An investigation into the incident is under way.