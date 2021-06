President Sarkissian casts his ballot in snap parliamentary election

President Armen Sarkissian participated in the snap parliamentary elections in the morning.

The President cast his ballot at polling station #9/59.

The voting started at 8 am today and will continue through 8 pm.

Twenty-five forces – 21 parties and 4 blocs are competing for seats in the National Assembly.

Nineteen local and eight international organizations observe the elections.

The preliminary results will be announced on June 21, at 8 pm.