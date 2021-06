Polls closed across Armenia at 8 pm sharp after 12 hours of voting. A total of 2,008 polling stations were organized in 38 electoral districts.

Twenty-fie political forces – 21 parties and four blocs participated in the election. Parties and blocs need to cross the threshold of 5 and 7 percent respectively to enter the National Assembly.

A total of 2,593,272 citizens were eligible to cast their vote in the snap elections. The final voter turnout will be announced at 9 pm.