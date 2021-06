As of 12:00 the police received 21 reports. Seven cases were initiated under Articles 180 and 181 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Fourteen cases had no elements of a crime and were checked as incident.

One of the criminal cases was registered in Yerevan, the rest in the regions.

The seven cases were related to multiple voting (4 cases), violation of secrecy of the ballot (1 case), intentional damage to property (1 case), inflicting of bodily harm (1 case).