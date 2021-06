I made my choice 33 years ago: Serzh Sargsyan casts his ballot in snap elections

Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan cast his vote in the snap parliamentary elections.

“I made my choice 33 years ago, and my attitude has not changed,” Serzh Sargsyan told reporters after voting at polling station #29/45.

“I voted for a secure, sovereign, economically developed Armenia, for the republics of Artsakh, for a strong for Armenian army, the inviolability of our borders, for the reconciliation of our society,” Sargsyan added.