His Holiness Karekin II casts his vote in snap elections

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email June 20, 2021, 15:03
His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, accompanied by members of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, cast his ballot at 14/11 polling station in vagharshapat.

After the vote, the Patriarch of All Armenians wished that God grant more good days to the Armenian people, and that everyone joins in the cherished work of building a powerful homeland of our dreams with love and unity.

