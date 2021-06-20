CIS observers report no serious frauds during Armenia vote

The observation mission of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly has not registered serious frauds during the voting in snap parliamentary elections, head of the mission Igor Komarovsky told TASS

“The [electoral process] is proceeding quite calmly, in a businesslike manner; observers from our mission have not revealed any significant shortcomings,” Komarovsky said.

Armenia’s are heading to polls to vote in snap parliamentary elections. 26.82% of voters (or 695,626 citizens) cast their ballot as of 2 pm.

A total of 2,593,572 citizens are eligible to vote in the election.

The voting started at 8 am today and will continue through 8 pm.

Twenty-five forces – 21 parties and 4 blocs are competing for seats in the National Assembly.

Nineteen local and eight international organizations observe the elections.

The preliminary results will be announced on June 21, at 8 pm.