The Civil Contract Party is leading, as results of voting from 34 polling stations in Syunik have been summed up, Public Radio’s correspondent Armen Davtyan reports.

According to preliminary results, the Civil Contract Party received 1,490 votes, Armenia Alliance and Prosperous Armenia Party received 1,347 and 156 votes, respectively.

According to the Central Electoral Commission, 49.4% of voters (or 1,281,174 citizens) cast their ballot in the snap parliamentary elections.