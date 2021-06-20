Armenia election: Results of electronic voting announced

Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan has presented the results of electronic voting.
A total of 650 voters (diplomats accredited to foreign countries) were eligible to cast their ballot electronically, of which 500 participated the election, 45 ballots were invalid.
Below are the full results of voting:
- Fair Armenia Party – 1
- Armenian National Congress Party – 43
- Civil Contract Party – 163
- Zartonk National Christian Party – 0
- Liberty Party – 2
- I Have the Honor Alliance – 14
- United Homeland Party – 1
- Pan-Armenian National Statehood Party – 0
- Bright Armenia Party – 14
- Our Home is Armenia Party – 2
- Republic Party – 17
- Hayots Hayrenik Party – 4
- Free Motherland Alliance – 0
- Prosperous Armenia Party – 3
- Democratic Party of Armenia – 4
- 5165 National Conservative Movement Party – 12
- Citizen’s Decision Social-Democratic Party – 2
- Shirinyan-Babajanyan Democrats Union – 3
- National Agenda Party – 0
- Verelk Party – 14
- Liberal Party – 12
- European Party of Armenia – 0
- Armenia Alliance – 135
- National Democratic Axis Pan-Armenian Party – 6
- Sovereign Armenia Party – 3