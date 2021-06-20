Armenia election: 38.17% of voters cast their ballot as of 5 pm

The Central Electoral Commission says 38.17% of voters (or 989,972 citizens) cast their ballot in the snap parliamentary elections as of 5pm.
The voter turnout in Yerevan and the regions is as follows:
Yerevan – 344,868 citizens or 40.15%
Aragatsotn – 44,511 citizens or 37.89%
Ararat – 83,766 citizens or 37.5%
Amavir – 75,035 citizens or 31.82%
Gegharkunik – 70,836 citizens or 37.38%
Lori – 87,310 citizens or 37.38%
Kotayk – 93, 828 citizens or 38.77%
Shirak – 73,171 citizens or 32.27%
Syunik – 51,383 citizens or 46.83%
Vayots Dzor – 19,888 citizens or 42.66%
Tavush – 45,376 citizens or 41.37%
A total of 2,593,572 citizens are eligible to vote in the election.
The voting started at 8 am today and will continue through 8 pm.
Twenty-five forces – 21 parties and 4 blocs are competing for seats in the National Assembly.
Nineteen local and eight international organizations observe the elections.
The preliminary results will be announced on June 21, at 8 pm.