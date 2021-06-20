49.4% of voters participate in Armenia parliamentary elections

The Central Electoral Commission says 49.4% of voters (or 1,281,174 citizens) cast their ballot in the snap parliamentary elections as of 8pm. The results were presented by Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan.

The voter turnout in Yerevan and the regions is as follows:

Yerevan – 443,846 citizens or 51.55%

Aragatsotn – 58,737 citizens or 50%

Ararat – 113,625 citizens or 50.87%

Amavir – 104,880 citizens or 44.47%

Gegharkunik – 86,173 citizens or 45.47%

Lori – 109,141 citizens or 46.73%

Kotayk – 121,212 citizens or 50.08%

Shirak – 93,510 citizens or 41.24%

Syunik – 66,252 citizens or 60.38%

Vayots Dzor – 26,132 citizens or 56.05%

Tavush – 58,666 citizens or 53.48%

A total of 2,593,572 citizens were eligible to vote in the election.

The preliminary results will be announced on June 21, at 8 pm.