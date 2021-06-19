Joe and Jill Biden announce death of ‘beloved’ dog Champ

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have announced the passing of their “beloved” German Shepherd Champ, who had been with them for 13 years.

“Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him,” President Biden wrote on Twitter.

Champ was one of two German Shepherds living at the White House with the Bidens, alongside Major.

He had also lived in Washington when Mr Biden was vice-president.

“In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always,” the Bidens said in a statement.

“Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub. Wherever we were, he wanted to be, an everything was instantly better when he was next to us,” they said.