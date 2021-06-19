Ebrahim Raisi set to win Iran election

Ebrahim Raisi is to be Iran’s next president after a partial vote count gave him an unassailable lead, the BBC reports.

He beat three other candidates in a poll in which several contenders were barred from standing.

Mr Raisi is Iran’s top judge and holds ultra-conservative views. He is under US sanctions and has been linked to past executions of political prisoners.

Iran’s president is the second-highest ranking official in the country, after the supreme leader.

The president has significant influence over domestic policy and foreign affairs. But it is Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who has the final say on all state matters.