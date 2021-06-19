Armenia values consistent deepening of relations with Iran: President Sarkissian congratulates Ebrahim Raisi on election win

President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on his win in the Iranian presidential vote.

“I believe that under your leadership Iran will continue the path of development and prosperity,” President Sarkissian said in a message.

“Armenia values ​​the consistent strengthening and deepening of the existing good-neighborly relations with Iran through a constructive dialogue, which is one of the most important conditions for the progress of our states and the stability of the region. The aspiration of our two friendly peoples to cooperate comes from the depths of the centuries,” Armen Sarkissian said, adding that there are wide opportunities for expanding ties.

“I am full of hope that with joint efforts the warm Armenian-Iranian friendly relations will continue to develop and expand in all spheres, registering positive dynamics for a qualitatively new level of cooperation between our peoples,” the Armenian President noted.

President Sarkissian wished Ebrahim Raisi good health and working achievements, as well as peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Iran.