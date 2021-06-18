This struggle is not for power – Robert Kocharyan

This is not a struggle for power, this is a struggle to return statehood to our people, Armenia’s second President, Armenia Alliance’s candidate for Prime Minister Robert Kocharyan said at the rally in Republic Square that concluded the election campaign.

Kocharyan outlined the four main issues facing the country – protection of the country and border security; the future of Artsakh, the economic situation in the country; the tense domestic political atmosphere.

“This government is unable to give solutions to these issues, they are unable because they have created these issues and they still do. We have come to put an end to all this,” said Robert Kocharyan.