Armenia, Iran mull launching electronic data exchange system to track international transportation of goods

The delegation headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Armenian State Revenue Committee Ashot Muradyan met with the delegation led by the Deputy Head of the Customs Service of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ibrahim Naghdi at the Norduz border checkpoint.

The parties discussed a number of issues related to the smooth implementation of processes at the Meghri and Norduz checkpoints in order to promote the development of trade between the two countries. The issue of creating mechanisms, platforms for quick, effective solution of the problems arising between the two countries was also considered.

Issues related to the operation of the electronic data exchange system related to the international transportation of goods between Armenia and Iran were discussed during the meeting.

The Armenian and Iranian partners agreed to intensify the cooperation of the relevant subdivisions of the two countries, which will have a positive impact on the process of detecting cases of violation of customs rules and faster resolution of problems. It is planned to discuss in more detail the technical issues of joint work through video conferences of the specialists of the two partner organizations.

The parties also expressed readiness to hold regular high-level meetings in order to provide operative solutions to current issues related to the customs service of the two friendly countries.