Zakharova says “tensions on Armenian-Azerbaijani border easing”

Russia says tensions on Armenian-Azerbaijani border are easing.

“In recent weeks, tensions have generally been eased. Relevant consultations on the settlement of the border dispute will continue,” Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told a press conference today.

Zakharova noted that Russia continues to provide active mediation efforts aimed at de-escalating the situation.

“Close coordination has been established with Baku and Yerevan through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense, border services,” the diplomat added.

“As a sustainable and long-term solution to the problem, we see the earliest start of work on the delimitation of the border between the two countries with its subsequent demarcation. We confirm our readiness to provide this process with the most active assistance,” Zakharova said.