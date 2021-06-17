OSCE PA observers except Armenian snap elections to be fair, free and transparent

President Armen Sarkissian received today a delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly headed by OSCE PA Vice President Margareta Cederfelt, that will observe the snap parliamentary elections to be held on June 20.

The President praised the quick response of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly to observe the June 20 elections.

Members of the delegation presented to the President the mandate of the mission and briefed him on their observations on the electoral process.

Stressing that the election campaign has reached its peak, and there is tension in the domestic political atmosphere, President Sarkissian said that the parties and blocs participating in the elections should show maximum responsibility, restraint and tolerance.

Emphasizing the importance of public solidarity and stability of the country, President Sarkissian noted that the calls for hatred or enmity, especially violence and threats are absolutely unacceptable and stressing the need for political forces and figures to refrain from such actions.

The interlocutors noted that they expect fair, free and transparent elections.