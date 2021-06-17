Investigative Committee reveals the number of missing in Artsakh War

According to official figures, 275 people – both military and civilian – are missing after the Artsakh War, the Investigative Committee informs.

The investigative body further clarifies that a person ceases being considered missing, when factual information on the latter’s death is obtained or the whereabouts of the person become known.

The comments come after media reports claimed over 1,000 persons were still missing as a result of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020.

“The information circulating in the press on the number of missing servicemen on June 16, 2021 refers to the financial statements of monetary compensation paid to the families of the missing following the hostilities, which does not reflect the number of missing persons as of that day,” the Investigative Committee stated.