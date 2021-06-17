EU in Armenia calls on all parties to contribute to a peaceful Election Day to celebrate democracy

EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin gathered representatives of UNDP Armenia, OxYGen Armenia and two domestic observer groups, Akanates and Independent Observers, to mark important EU contributions to consolidate democratic election processes in Armenia. The organisations are key recipients of EU electoral funding; they provide technical electoral assistance and support citizens’ access to information and participation respectively.

“It is time to come together and overcome the crisis in a spirit of reconciliation and solidarity. All generations of Armenians deserve to enjoy a better future in peace and stability. We hope Armenia will be governed in a spirit of collaboration, responsibility and mutual respect. I call upon all electoral stakeholders, their supporters and those who use the mass media and social media to increase efforts to contribute to making 20th June a day in which democracy wins, for the future of Armenian children,” declared Ambassador Wiktorin.

Over recent years, the EU has stepped up its investment in democratisation and electoral reform. At the early 2021 elections, the EU is again a generous donor with almost 1 million euros of financial support. As the largest donor, the EU once again makes an important contribution together with several EU Member States as the Team Europe. #Stronger Together.