Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid, the club has announced.

On Thursday, 17 June Real Madrid will hold an institutional act of tribute and farewell to captain Sergio Ramos, which will be attended by club president Florentino Pérez.



Sergio Ramos will then appear before the media in a virtual press conference.

Ramos, 35, has won five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues in a glittering Real career after joining from boyhood club Sevilla in 2005.

The centre-back made 671 appearances, scoring 101 goals.