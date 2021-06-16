PACE to observe early parliamentary elections in Armenia

A 20-member delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), led by Georgios Katrougalos (Greece, UEL), will travel to Armenia to observe the conduct of the early parliamentary elections, alongside observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

The delegation will meet representatives of political parties and coalitions, the Chairperson of the Central Election Commission, as well as representatives of civil society and the media, before observing the ballot on 20 June.

A member of the Venice Commission – the Council of Europe’s group of independent legal experts – will provide legal support during the visit.