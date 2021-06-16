Armenia’s Engineering City inviting companies to apply for Resident status

The process of accepting applications from engineering and high-tech companies for Resident status of the Engineering City continues, the Enterprise Incubator Foundation informs.

Eight engineering companies have already received the status of a resident company in the Engineering City and have joined the big engineering family.

If the companies meet the participation criteria and are granted EC resident status, they will be given the opportunity to acquire land plots as a donation with an ownership right to build their offices. They will also have access to shared advanced and prototyping labs, manufacturing machinery and equipment.

Application is open to companies operating in the following areas:

material science

electronics (radioelectronic)

measuring equipment and systems

radio-frequency equipment and systems

aerospace equipment and systems

robotics

semi-conductor equipment

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

biomedical equipment.

The general terms and conditions of participation, as well as other details, can be found here. Since the number of spots is limited, applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Engineering City is located on 3 hectares of land on Bagrevand Street, Yerevan. As a result of the project, it is expected to create a new-format ecosystem in which engineering and high-tech companies can develop and implement innovative ideas for local and international markets, with the use of modern infrastructure.

The Engineering City is a Public-Private partnership project, which is implemented by Enterprise Incubator Foundation with the support of the Government of Armenia, the World Bank, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry, in cooperation with the private sector.

The Enterprise Incubator Foundation (EIF) is one of the largest technology business incubators and IT/High-Tech development agencies in the region. Established in 2002, the foundation supports the development of information and communication technology sector in Armenia through creating a productive environment for innovation, technological advancement and company growth.