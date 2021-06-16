Boxing champion Arthur Abraham donates CCT ambulances to Yerevan State Medical University hospitals

Boxer, world champion Arthur Abraham donated two CCT ambulances to Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU) with the support of Tovmasyan Charity Foundation.

Armen Minasyan, Vice-President for Clinical Affairs, expressed gratitude for the important donation. He said that one of the ambulances will serve the Muratsan University complex, the other will be used by the Mikayelyan University complex.

Benefactor Arman Mailyan, who arrived from Barcelona, mentioned that the CCT ambulances were manufactured in Germany and brought from Spain. He said some of the ambulances were sent to Artsakh.

The new comfortable ambulances are equipped with all the necessary equipment for emergency medical care and resuscitation.