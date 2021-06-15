Ronaldo moves past Platini as all-time leading scorer at Euros

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a record 10th career goal at the European Championship finals after netting a penalty against Hungary in their Group F clash in Budapest on Tuesday, taking the outright lead on the scorers list ahead of Michel Platini, Reuters reports.

Ronaldo also holds the record for the most appearances at the Euros, having played in five editions of the competition now, and has played the most games, with the match against Hungary being his 22nd since he made his debut in 2004.

The 36-year-old is now just four games back of Iran’s Ali Daei (109) for the record of all-time men’s international goals.

Portugal finished with a 3-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday to earn three points in their first game at Euro 2020.