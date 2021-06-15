Putin, Biden to touch upon Nagorno Karabakh issue during Geneva meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will discuss the Nagorno Karabakh issue during a meeting in Geneva, Russian President’s Aide Yuri Ushakiv has said, TASS reports.

“The situation in relations between Russia and the United States is close to critical, and the meeting of the presidents of the two countries, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva, should help them reach an understanding on some issues,” said Ushakov.

The meeting is expected on June 16.

Putin spoke over the phone with Biden twice in 2021 — on January 26 and April 13, the aide said. Previously the Russian president met Biden when the latter was vice president of the United States in 2011. Another meeting was held in a video format when both presidents participated in an online summit on climate in April 2021.