Christian Eriksen says he is “fine under the circumstances” and posted a picture from his hospital bed with a thumbs-up as he made his first comments since suffering a cardiac arrest.

Eriksen has thanked fans from around the world for their support.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark,” he added.

The Denmark midfielder, 29, collapsed in Saturday’s game with Finland and had to be resuscitated on the pitch.

The Inter Milan playmaker is now in a stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital.

“Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world,” he added. “It means a lot to me and my family.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel OK.”