Armenia has been offered to organize production of aviation parts on its territory, the Civil Aviation Committee informs.

The proposal has been made within the framework of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) cooperation.

Organizations interested in the proposal are invited to apply to the Civil Aviation Committee by calling 060 434 220, Karen Gyurjyan, Head of the Airworthiness Department, by June 17, 2021.