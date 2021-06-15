Angela Merkel to visit TUMO Education Center in Berlin

On Thursday, June 17, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay a visit to the TUMO Education Center in Berlin as part of the Digital Education Initiative.

The Chancellor launched the “Digital Education Initiative” together with Federal Education Minister Karliczek in order to improve digital learning, teaching and training across the entire educational path.

Federal Minister of Education, Ms. Anja Karliczek and the CEO of the KfW Banking Group, Mr. Dr. Günther Bräunig, will also attend the event.

TUMO Berlin open its doors in Charlottenburg, right in the heart of the city, in fall 2020.

On a visit to Armenia in 2018 German Chancellor Angela Merkel paid a visit to TUMO Yerevan. The stage was set for further cooperation.