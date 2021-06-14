New premises of Lycée Anatole France inaugurated in Yerevan

The Ambassador of France in Armenia, Jonathan Lacôte, and the Director of Agency for French Education Abroad (AEFE), Olivier Brochet inaugurated on June 14 the new premises of the Lycée Français Anatole France in Yerevan, the French Embassy in Armenia informs.

Armenian Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia, Artur Martirosyan attended the event.

This building provided by the Armenian government will allow the Lycée to host more students both French expatriates or Armenians (already a majority). Thanks to cooperation with AEFE, It will enter a new stage of development from September 1, 2021.

The Anatole France Lycée is part of the worldwide network of 540 AEFE schools located in 139 countries. It is the only French school in Armenia, founded in 2007. It has 260 students aged 2 to 18.

All its levels of education are approved and recognized by the French Ministry of National Education. The educational complex also has a department of Armenian high school licensed by the Ministry of Education of Armenia.