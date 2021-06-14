Library of Congress spotlights books from Armenian Rarities Collection

The Library of Congress has drawn attention to four books from its Armenian Rarities Collection.

“What brings together a 14th century Gospel Book, a Bible published in Amsterdam in 1666, a palmistry manual from 1834, and a book on protection from fire printed in 1831? They are part of the Armenian Rarities Collection at the Library of Congress,” reads a post on the Library’s Facebook page.

Housed in the Near East Section of the African and Middle Eastern Division, the collection features some 60 Armenian manuscripts and rare books, Bibles, prayer scrolls, and volumes on geography, history and language, most of which are fully digitized and freely available for use. The Armenian Rarities Collection is featured online.